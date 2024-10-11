Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.26. 688,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,436,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co, Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $283.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.62 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth $180,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth $346,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 496.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 57,870 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth $603,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

