Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 175,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 99,779 shares.The stock last traded at $27.20 and had previously closed at $27.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $414.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 247,311 shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $4,859,661.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,842,999 shares in the company, valued at $36,214,930.35. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 187,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 44.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

About Intercorp Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.