International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance
Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $110.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.20.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.