Internet Computer Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $8.13 or 0.00012941 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.84 billion and approximately $57.75 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00042893 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,248,253 coins and its circulating supply is 472,143,970 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.