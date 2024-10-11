Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a growth of 188.1% from the September 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Intrusion from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 101,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,176. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intrusion will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

