Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26,253.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJQ stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $23.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

