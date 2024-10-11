Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 124.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJT. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJT opened at $21.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

