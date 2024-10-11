Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $115.75 and last traded at $115.75, with a volume of 321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.99.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average is $106.69.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 14,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.