Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 213,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 288,634 shares.The stock last traded at $42.36 and had previously closed at $43.19.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $811.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,070.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 88,821 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 182.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 21,623 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

