Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) is Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 4.85% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PIE. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,461,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 822.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 107,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. 2,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,670. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $124.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

