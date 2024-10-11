Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.27% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $20,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $248,000. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 512,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,804,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 158,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $288,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.85. 119,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,395. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.57.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

