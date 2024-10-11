Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,609,697 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 3,421,948 shares.The stock last traded at $13.72 and had previously closed at $13.88.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

