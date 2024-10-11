Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 39,126 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 211,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 29,756 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 265,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

