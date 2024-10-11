Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Scott Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 7.2% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $493.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,418,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,221,391. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.79. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

