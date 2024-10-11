Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 108.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $491.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,218,207. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.79. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

