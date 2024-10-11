Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $490.73 and last traded at $490.00. 6,267,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 39,380,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $489.30.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $471.66 and a 200 day moving average of $462.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
