Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $490.73 and last traded at $490.00. 6,267,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 39,380,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $489.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $471.66 and a 200 day moving average of $462.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $465,000. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.7% during the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

