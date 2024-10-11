Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Shares Purchased by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.3% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EQAL opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $639.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

