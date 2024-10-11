Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Down 82.5% in September

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the September 15th total of 937,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 841,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVR. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 117,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 60.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of VVR remained flat at $3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 748,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

