Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.7% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.64. 2,493,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,163,510. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.52 and its 200 day moving average is $168.27. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $180.14.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

