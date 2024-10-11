Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $24,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,624,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,451,000.

RSP stock opened at $178.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $179.94.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

