Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854,003 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,033,000 after purchasing an additional 825,232 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,863,000 after purchasing an additional 479,490 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,019,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,044,000 after buying an additional 404,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,019,000 after buying an additional 94,748 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $67.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $67.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.68 and a 200 day moving average of $63.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

