Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $106.31 and last traded at $106.31. Approximately 113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.76.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.92 and a 200 day moving average of $104.23. The company has a market cap of $25.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF ( NASDAQ:PSCD Free Report ) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 4.36% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

