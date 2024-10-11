Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of PHO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.99. The company had a trading volume of 28,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,926. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $71.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

