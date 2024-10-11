Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 19,200 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 342% compared to the average daily volume of 4,339 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $529.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $511.23 and its 200 day moving average is $496.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $531.03. The stock has a market cap of $479.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

