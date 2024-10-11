Investors Buy Large Volume of Advanced Micro Devices Call Options (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 777,162 call options on the company. This is an increase of 24% compared to the typical daily volume of 626,899 call options.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $164.18 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.75.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

