Investors Buy Large Volume of MSC Industrial Direct Call Options (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 11,316 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,415% compared to the typical daily volume of 450 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MSM shares. KeyCorp cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

Shares of MSM opened at $81.33 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,086.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 206,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 50,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.