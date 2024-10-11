Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE INVH traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 42,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 145.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

