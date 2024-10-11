IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $415.99 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000708 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,459,157,943 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

