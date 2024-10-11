Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Here’s Why

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. 116,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,131,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Capital One Financial lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $672.51 million, a P/E ratio of 105.25 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 244.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 552,227 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $8,472,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $7,521,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

