iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.95, but opened at $34.94. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 1,695,331 shares changing hands.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 4.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.