iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.76% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $15,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of ICVT opened at $83.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.48. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

