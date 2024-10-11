iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.87 and last traded at $62.76, with a volume of 1762701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.97.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 296.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,473 shares in the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 160,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

