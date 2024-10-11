iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.17% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $33,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $96,472,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,848,000 after buying an additional 720,444 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 25,330.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 645,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,246,000 after buying an additional 642,628 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,539.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 455,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after buying an additional 427,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 564.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,792,000 after buying an additional 310,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.15. 520,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $133.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.61.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.