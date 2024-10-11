iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

