iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Reduced by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP decreased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 6.1% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,698,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,605,000 after buying an additional 705,199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,342,000 after acquiring an additional 65,765 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,498,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,341,000 after purchasing an additional 310,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.32 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.