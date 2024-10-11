iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $139.79 and last traded at $139.79, with a volume of 3799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.33.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

