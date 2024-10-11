iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 229.4% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SUSC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 130,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,861. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $23.97.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
