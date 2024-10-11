iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 229.4% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 130,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,861. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,802 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

