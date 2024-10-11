iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,496,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,620,000 after acquiring an additional 298,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,968,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,545,000 after buying an additional 215,886 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,773,000 after buying an additional 1,214,838 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,259,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,358,000 after purchasing an additional 194,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,186,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

