iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 402.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 159.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $43.95 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $45.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

