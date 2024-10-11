iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Stock Position Decreased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $399,000.

IBDP opened at $25.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $25.21.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

