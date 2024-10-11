iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 399,435 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 113,117 shares.The stock last traded at $31.05 and had previously closed at $30.86.
iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $267,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $392,000.
iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.
