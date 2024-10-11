iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,938. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.91. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

