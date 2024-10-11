iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 1,111.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $85.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average is $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

