iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000.

Shares of IMCG traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,522. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

