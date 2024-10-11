iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $120.29 and last traded at $120.27, with a volume of 473290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.41.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

