iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.19 and last traded at $109.19, with a volume of 14533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.62.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average of $102.77.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

