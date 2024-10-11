iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $157.44 and last traded at $157.44, with a volume of 17080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.64.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI World ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.