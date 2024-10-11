iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.57 and last traded at $63.57, with a volume of 1443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.18.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
