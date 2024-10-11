iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.57 and last traded at $63.57, with a volume of 1443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.18.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Syntrinsic LLC lifted its position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the quarter. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.8% of Syntrinsic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Syntrinsic LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

