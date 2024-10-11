iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $379.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.08 and a 200 day moving average of $352.99. The stock has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

