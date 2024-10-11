iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.5% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.22% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $79,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,458,000 after buying an additional 1,722,388 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,639 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,086 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 456,344 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,859,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $88.53.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

